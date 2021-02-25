Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.95-2.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.105-1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.61-0.61 EPS.

Shares of ENV stock traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 570,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average of $81.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.38 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51.

ENV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.73.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

