E&P Financial Group Limited (ASX:EP1) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

E&P Financial Group Limited (ASX:EP1) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

E&P Financial Group Company Profile

E&P Financial Group Limited engages in financial services business in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Wealth Advice, E&P, and Funds Management. The Wealth Advice segment offers financial and investment advisory, stock broking, private wealth management, private client portfolio administration and reporting, self-managed superannuation administration, and estate planning services.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for E&P Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E&P Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.