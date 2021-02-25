Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$155.00 at TD Securities

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$107.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$139.75.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$140.62 on Wednesday. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$44.57 and a 52-week high of C$146.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$110.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$92.71.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 800 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.86, for a total value of C$78,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,020,644.62.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

