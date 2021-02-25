Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a C$140.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$104.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$94.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$110.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cormark increased their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$100.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$139.75.

Shares of EQB opened at C$140.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$110.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$92.71. Equitable Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$44.57 and a 12 month high of C$146.26. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 11.69.

In other Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.86, for a total transaction of C$78,288.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,020,644.62.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

