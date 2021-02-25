Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $340.70 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.56 and a 200-day moving average of $361.84.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

