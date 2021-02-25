Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Match Group by 985.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Match Group by 126.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,325 shares of company stock valued at $17,131,256 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $160.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of -243.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.06. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

