Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 16,903 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,903 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,721,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,070,000 after acquiring an additional 258,144 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,466,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,592,000 after acquiring an additional 156,204 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,008,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,927,000 after acquiring an additional 132,618 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,917,000 after acquiring an additional 47,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 547,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,667,000 after acquiring an additional 59,606 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.