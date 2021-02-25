Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for GasLog Partners LP’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for GasLog Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $3.42 on Thursday. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.84.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

