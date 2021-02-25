Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.44.

Shares of HBM opened at C$10.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.25. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -2.66%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

