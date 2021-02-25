Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.15 million. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ETRN opened at $7.52 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

