Ergo Price Hits $2.98 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Ergo has traded 28% higher against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $2.98 or 0.00006331 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $86.96 million and $2.58 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,037.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.20 or 0.03146858 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.79 or 0.00371607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $485.28 or 0.01031682 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.32 or 0.00428011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.66 or 0.00390457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.77 or 0.00254635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00022773 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 32,505,675 coins and its circulating supply is 29,201,953 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.