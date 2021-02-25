Esports Entertainment Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 33,741 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 480% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,817 call options.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GMBL stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.42. 219,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.23 million, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 0.75. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.