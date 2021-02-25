Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stake Lowered by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $43.43. 8,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,484. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.