Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. Essential Utilities updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.64-1.69 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.64-1.69 EPS.

Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,484. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTRG. US Capital Advisors began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

