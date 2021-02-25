Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock Position Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $270.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $326.59.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

