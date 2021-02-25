Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) versus Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Critical Contrast

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

96.0% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and Grocery Outlet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etn. Fr. Colruyt 0 0 0 0 N/A Grocery Outlet 0 2 9 0 2.82

Grocery Outlet has a consensus price target of $46.30, suggesting a potential upside of 21.49%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Etn. Fr. Colruyt.

Profitability

This table compares Etn. Fr. Colruyt and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etn. Fr. Colruyt N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet 3.09% 17.92% 6.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Etn. Fr. Colruyt and Grocery Outlet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etn. Fr. Colruyt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.40 $15.42 million $0.79 48.24

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Etn. Fr. Colruyt.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Etn. Fr. Colruyt on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France. It also operates ColliShop, a Webshop; and 209 Spar stores. In addition, the company provides fresh products, dry food, and frozen and non-food products; operates 70 ZEB stores, which sells multi-brand fashion products for ladies and men; operates MyUnderwear24, a Webshop that sells underwear and night clothing; and provides meat, wine, cheese, coffee, and bread. Further, it operates 42 DATS 24 filling stations, as well as Collect&Go, an online food market; generates and sells green power using onshore wind turbines, solar panels, and co-generation facilities; and offers print and document management services. It provides its products and services to wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants, as well as hospitals, schools, care homes, the hospitality sector, etc. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of November 10, 2020, it had 350 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.