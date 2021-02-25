Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Trading Down 9%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) shares dropped 9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.94 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 2,000,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,205,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 3.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 29.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 73.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 148,304 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 71.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 257.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 136,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 98,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

