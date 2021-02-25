Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) versus Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Financial Contrast

Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Evercel has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evercel and Flux Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Flux Power $16.84 million 9.15 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -4.37

Evercel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flux Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of Flux Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Evercel and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercel N/A N/A N/A Flux Power -74.69% N/A -101.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Evercel and Flux Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00

Flux Power has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. Given Flux Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Evercel.

Summary

Flux Power beats Evercel on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evercel

Evercel, Inc., through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company's printers include hardware and embedded software. It serves industrial marketplace, financial, and logistics and transportation industries. The company offers its products directly to end-users, as well as through channel partners, such as dealers and distributors. Evercel, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies, end-users, and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vista, California.

