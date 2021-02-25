Evercore ISI Increases The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $1,300.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,015.92.

The Boston Beer stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,081.29. 355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $290.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,236.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,019.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $948.30.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Insiders have sold 47,649 shares of company stock valued at $44,675,305 in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

