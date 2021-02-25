Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

EOLS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolus has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.59.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $386.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth about $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter worth about $72,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

