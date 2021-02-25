Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.67

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.67 and traded as high as $2.95. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 96,993 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Evolving Systems by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 223,079 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

