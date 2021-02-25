Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Acquired by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.10% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $903,000. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $206,861,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 400,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $11,832,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 854,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,263,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,062,235 shares of company stock worth $229,024,765 in the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AQUA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 39,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,419. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.92. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.37.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

