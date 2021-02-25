Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Buys 13,950 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 13,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $190,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,822 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $40,326.38.

On Monday, February 1st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,119 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $15,845.04.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,544 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $21,986.56.

On Friday, January 15th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 763 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $10,590.44.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,002 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,327.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $245.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.08. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 398.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

