Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) PT Set at C$2.35 by Pi Financial

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) received a C$2.35 target price from equities researchers at Pi Financial in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 147.37% from the company’s previous close.

Excelsior Mining stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.95. 910,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,613. Excelsior Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.42 and a 52 week high of C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.61, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of C$260.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.88.

Excelsior Mining Company Profile

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

