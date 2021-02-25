Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 440,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,359. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03. Exelon has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

