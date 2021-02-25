Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.32. 119,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,733,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Exelon has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

