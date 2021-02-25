Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) PT Raised to $12.00 at Lake Street Capital

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXTR. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.10.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,892 shares of company stock worth $1,805,145 in the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 73.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at $2,311,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 362.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at $84,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

