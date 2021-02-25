Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stake Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $1,665,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO opened at $465.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $480.13 and a 200 day moving average of $460.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.25.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

