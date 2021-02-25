FairCoin (FAIR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,829.00

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. FairCoin has a total market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $10,829.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FairCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003628 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1,145.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00094958 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FairCoin (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

