Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $88.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FATE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.74.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $95.27 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average of $66.18.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $8,074,116.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,725,251.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 327,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119 over the last 90 days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

