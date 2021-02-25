Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded down $5.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.02. The company had a trading volume of 83,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,529. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $8,074,116.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,725,251.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

