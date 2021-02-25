Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%.

FATE stock traded down $6.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.86. The stock had a trading volume of 45,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,529. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.88.

FATE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 327,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,580,368.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

