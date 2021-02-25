FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:FFG opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.17. FBL Financial Group has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $58.37.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 258.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FBL Financial Group (FFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.