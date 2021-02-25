FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,126 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 668 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 42,047 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 187,061 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,738 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,803 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after buying an additional 37,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $53,186.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,617.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $260,802.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,653.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,604. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

