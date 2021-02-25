FDx Advisors Inc. Has $607,000 Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,838,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $260.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.98 and its 200 day moving average is $234.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.33.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $910,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,892 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

