FDx Advisors Inc. Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,431,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,318,000 after buying an additional 2,587,640 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,310,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,262,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,625 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 759,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,762,000 after buying an additional 704,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $33,702,000.

VGK stock opened at $62.99 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $63.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18.

Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

