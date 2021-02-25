FDx Advisors Inc. Has $634,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $20,800,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,725,000 after purchasing an additional 511,509 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,639,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,040,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.46 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.