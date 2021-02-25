FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 281 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CVS stock opened at $70.40 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

