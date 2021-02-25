FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 9,341 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $116.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.55. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.40 and a 12-month high of $123.41.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

