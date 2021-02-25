Felix Investments Holdings Ii, Sells 29,579,389 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.27. 15,546,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,891,837. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Devon Energy from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.