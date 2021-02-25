Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Reduced by Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $139.44 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.03. The company has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -774.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

