FIL Ltd Acquires 1,478 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1,331.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 34,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 23,690 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMG opened at $147.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.93. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $148.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

AMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

