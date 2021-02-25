FIL Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,270 Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,891,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $13,655,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,695,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Santander raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

NYSE:BAP opened at $164.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $198.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

