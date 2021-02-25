FIL Ltd Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 310,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,829 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 36,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 13,646 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 156,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10,728.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,917,000 after buying an additional 1,187,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 136,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

