FIL Ltd Increases Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

FIL Ltd raised its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $693,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 81.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.324 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,270.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWEN. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

