FIL Ltd Lowers Stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,199,000 after buying an additional 92,670 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $56.22 on Thursday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $58.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

