FIL Ltd Sells 205 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 800,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,858,000 after acquiring an additional 80,232 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 750,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,615,000 after acquiring an additional 60,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in ANSYS by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 626,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,268,000 after buying an additional 88,151 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 24.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 510,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,842,000 after buying an additional 101,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,569 shares of company stock worth $11,495,497. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $385.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 87.19 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.96.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

