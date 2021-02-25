Financial Review: Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) vs. Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gentex and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentex 18.96% 16.59% 14.42% Luminar Technologies N/A -38.58% -0.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gentex and Luminar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentex $1.86 billion 4.75 $424.68 million $1.66 21.72 Luminar Technologies N/A N/A $5.45 million N/A N/A

Gentex has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Gentex has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gentex and Luminar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentex 2 2 5 0 2.33 Luminar Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67

Gentex presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.81%. Luminar Technologies has a consensus price target of $37.20, suggesting a potential upside of 26.23%. Given Luminar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Gentex.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Gentex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Gentex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gentex beats Luminar Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It also manufactures and sells variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, the company provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers used in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. It sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. Gentex Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

