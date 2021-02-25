First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.32

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.32 and last traded at $40.96, with a volume of 2576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Gabelli lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,020,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,192.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 47,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,788 in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Bancorp by 513.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Bancorp by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

