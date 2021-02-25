First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,011 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $4,293,000. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,749,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,289,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,865,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,159.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,238.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,206.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

